Living in the public eye means that celebrities aren’t afforded the same privacy others have, meaning occasionally their displays of affection turn public whether they like it or not; even stars are not immune to awkward PDA moments. Newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been no strangers to PDA, whether it’s sucking on each other’s toes and fingers or entwining their tongues on a red carpet.

In fact, sometimes their PDA has been so intense, that their exes have commented on it both publicly and privately. While Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler admitted to In Touch that she was “not bothered” by their PDA, she added that she felt it was in “poor taste” at times.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick‘s alleged leaked message to ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima became the source of a lot of drama. The male model, 28, shared an alleged Instagram DM from Scott calling out Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer for a loved-up photo from their trip to Venice, Italy. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote in the alleged message. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes seemingly clapped back.

Joining them on this list are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, also recently engaged. Megan, who has previously said that loving MKG “is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” and MGK have shown their PDA on the red carpet, on social media, out on dates and even during his music video for “Drunk Face.”

With MGK’s recent proposal in January 2021, fans can expect more PDA moments leading up to their wedding and after they tie the knot for years to come. Meanwhile, their children wholeheartedly approve of their romance.

“Megan and MGK are planning to transition into marriage pretty seamlessly,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Her kids Bodhi, Journey and Noah think he’s super cool, and MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids.”

Then, there’s the instance of Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus receiving a kiss on the lips from her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, during an episode. Roxanne later downplayed the moment on Twitter, saying that she will always “love hard” when it comes to show affection for her children.

