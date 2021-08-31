Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM from Scott Disick shading ex Kourtney Kardashian and her PDA-packed trip to Italy with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” the male model, 28, wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30, while sharing an alleged screenshot that showed a message from Scott, 38.

According to the photo Younes shared, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly sent him a photo that showed Kourtney, 42, straddling Travis, 45, on a boat while they kissed during their trip to Europe earlier this month.

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott read. The house flipper and Kourtney share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The response from Younes showed the boxer shutting down their exchange immediately. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French model wrote.

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

In a separate post on his Instagram Story, Younes gave a further explanation of why he leaked the private message. “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long. Tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now,” the boxer wrote, adding that the time was 5:24 a.m. in his location.

Scott has not publicly commented on the alleged DMs. However, Travis allegedly “liked” and “unliked” a post about Younes’ leaked message, according to a fan Instagram account.

That being said, the Kardashian-Jenner family seemingly has a strained relationship with Younes. After dating Scott from 2005 to 2015, Kourtney moved on with the athlete. They dated until their split in August 2018 amid allegations that Younes cheated during a trip to Mexico.

During a March episode of KUWTK, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian called one of the Poosh founder’s exes, whom most fans assumed was Younes, “negative” during a conversation. Kourt even claimed that he still texts her, but she “never” replies.

Khloé, 37, later tweeted that the ex in question “was soooo toxic and negative for Kourt.” She called a separate fan “smart” for guessing that the person the sisters were referring to was “Y.”

Younes even came under fire in April when fans thought he posted a cryptic quote about being “shameless” to shade Kourtney’s hot romance with the Blink-182 drummer.

“I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes,” he wrote, denying the accusations at the time. “Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it’s been two years let’s move on … No need for bad vibes. Keep me far way [SIC] from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos.”

For Scott’s part, he’s been a doting ex to Kourtney amid her relationship. The Flip It Like Disick star even supported her romance during the KUWTK reunion, which aired in June.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said at the time.

Scott Disick’s team did not immediately respond to In Touch request for comment.