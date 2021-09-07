Megan Fox and MGK Share NSFW Comments Hinting They Had Sex on Airbnb Table: It ‘Saw Some Things’

This is why those cleaning fees are so high. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared NSFW comments that hinted they had sex on an Airbnb table.

“When I tell you that the table at this [Airbnb] saw some things,” Megan, 35, captioned a cheeky selfie via Instagram as she leaned against the piece of furniture in their rental. The Transformers star added a red-face emoji, with a bead of sweat and its tongue sticking out, suggesting what the table saw was, possibly, too hot.

Megan Fox/Instagram

The rapper, 31, whose real name is Colson Baker, replied to the post, “[I’m] really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

The couple, who met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and worked together for MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine,” confirmed they were dating in June 2020.

A source told In Touch at the time the actress “grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more … After 10 years of marriage [to Brian Austin Green], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge.”

The pair has not been shy about showing plenty of PDA or sharing TMI since.

While many fans thirsted over the comments on the Jennifer’s Body star’s Instagram page, some wishing to be the table, others were less supportive while viewing the screenshot on the account commentsbycelebs.

“They know they can just text each other with this stuff, right?” one person wrote. Another agreed, adding, “Some things should stay private for a reason.”

“Imagine being the Airbnb owner and coming across this,” a third user shared.

One follower summed the post up with one word: “Cringe.”

While some commenters claimed the relationship was like “high school,” the couple seem to be serious. MGK has met Megan’s children, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, who she shares with her ex Brian, 48.

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

Diggzy/DFree/Shutterstock

If it is any comfort, maybe Megan meant the “things” the table saw were really amazing meals.