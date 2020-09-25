Machine Gun Kelly and Girlfriend Megan Fox Pack on the PDA While Celebrating His New Album

Supportive partner alert! Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, were spotted celebrating the artist’s new album, Tickets to My Downfall, on Thursday, September, 24. The A-list pair stepped out for a night of fun at the Dream Hotel in Los Angeles.

As it happens, Megan, 34, was involved in a few aspects of MGK’s first-ever pop-punk album. For starters, the longtime actress starred in his video for “Bloody Valentine.” Additionally, Megan’s voice is featured in track No. 14, “Banyan Tree (Interlude).”

“That was four months ago … that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible,” the Jennifer’s Body alum says over the music. “Like … you just got my initials tattooed on you. I got your nickname tattooed on me.”

After the sweet voiceover, MGK, 30, sings the lyrics, which read: “She loves a boy so much/ She wants to steal him to steal her breath.” Although the couple’s romance is still fairly new — Megan and MGK began dating in June — it’s very clear these two are head over heels for each other.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” the Texas native told Howard Stern during a Wednesday, September 23, interview. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

MGK went on to admit that meeting Megan, who split from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year, was “love at first sight” for him. “After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” he mused. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Of course, being in a highly publicized relationship comes with its challenges. “My house isn’t gated, you know? So that’s the one problem,” MGK said. “Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

To see photos of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox celebrating Tickets to My Downfall, scroll through the gallery below!