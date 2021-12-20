No celebrity couple packs on the PDA like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. From the drummer kissing his fiancée’s foot to the reality star sucking on her man’s thumb, some of their photos border on weird — or even gross.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum makes no apologies for her red-hot romance, she is not afraid to correct fans who think her relationship gets in the way of being a mom.

Kourtney shut down a mom-shamer in November who implied she never spends time with her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, because she’s always traveling with Travis.

“Oh wow, you’re with your kids finally???” an Instagram user commented on a picture of Kourtney with Reign and Penelope during a trip to Mexico.

“I’m with my kids every day, thank God. Social media isn’t always real life,” the reality star clapped back. For his part, Travis shares his teenage kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

While Kourtney and Travis aren’t afraid to publicly flaunt their love on social media, Kim Kardashian revealed that’s how the A-list duo is in real life, as well.

The Skims founder told Ellen DeGeneres her sister and her fiancé can’t “keep their hands off of each other,” adding, “That’s what they do.”

“It’s a lot, but it’s so cute … I love love, so I love them,” the KKW Beauty founder said.

Luckily, the rest of Kourtney’s famous brood is super supportive of her loved-up relationship with the Can I Say author.

“They’ve welcomed him into the family,” an insider gushed to Life & Style. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.”

Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official in February after being friends and neighbors for almost a decade.

“The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition. They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” a second insider told Life & Style at the time. “Travis always found Kourt super sexy so he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her. For Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Now that they’ve heated up, there’s no stopping Kourtney and Travis’ PDA. Keep scrolling to see their weirdest loved-up photos!