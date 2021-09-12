Looking good! Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12.

MGK (real name Colson Baker), 31, glittered from head to toe at the Video Music Awards in a sparkly red suit and black dress shoes. He even adorned his face with jewels. As for Megan, 35, she flaunted her fit figure in a completely sheer dress with shiny panties and matching silver heels.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s no secret the A-list couple have a very hot romance since first sparking dating rumors in May 2020. MGK, 31, and Megan, 35, had a flirty exchange hinting about their sexcapades while staying at an Airbnb in September.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“When I tell you that the table at this [Airbnb] saw some things,” the Jennifer’s Body actress captioned a cheeky selfie via Instagram on September 6 as she leaned against a large black marble dining table. The Transformers star added a red-face emoji, with a bead of sweat and its tongue sticking out, suggesting what the piece of furniture saw was too hot to handle.

Her beau simply responded, “[I’m] really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

That being said, their relationship is more than physical attraction. Megan talked about her instant spark with the “Rap Devil” musician after they met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which premiered in July 2021.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” the Till Death actress said, calling MGK her “twin flame” during a joint interview with Nylon magazine in November 2020. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. “Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation. And f–k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that,” the “Drunk Face” artist added. “Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

Prior to her relationship with MGK, Megan married actor Brian Austin Green in June 2010. They welcomed their first son, Noah, in 2012 followed by another baby boy named Bodhi in 2014. Although she filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 48, the following year, citing irreconcilable differences, they seemingly paused their breakup plans after Megan gave birth to son Journey in 2016.

However, Megan and Brian separated in December 2010, and she filed for divorce again in November 2020. The Desperate Housewives alum has since moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. As for MGK, he has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

An insider previously told In Touch Megan and Brian had “issues” when it came to coparenting, but their respective relationships have seemingly eased tensions.

“Brian and Megan had some issues about coparenting … It’s still a work in progress, but they’re getting better. The good thing is that their kids like Sharna and MGK,” said the insider.