Venice Lovers! Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker Pack On the PDA in Italy

It’s no secret Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are one of the most, er, affectionate couples in Hollywood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer can hardly keep their hands off of each other — and that includes on their Italian getaway!

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, are currently overseas enjoying all things Venice, Italy, like the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, gondola rides, pasta and of course, packing on the PDA. The pair’s romantic trip comes less than two weeks after the music producer and the Poosh.com founder jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Kylie Jenner‘s private plane.

Their vacation marked the first time in 13 years that Travis flew on an airplane following his near-fatal 2008 crash. “With you anything is possible,” the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, captioned a photo with Kourtney via Instagram commemorating his milestone.

“Anything and everything with you,” the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, sweetly replied. Unsurprisingly, Kourtney’s supportive family and friends chimed in to champion Travis for overcoming his fear of flying.

“Love conquers ALL,” Khloé Kardashian gushed. “Love heals,” added Kardashian-Jenner BFF Stephanie Shepherd. “THE CUTEST EVER,” Kim Kardashian wrote, while Kylie Jenner commented two airplane emojis and a heart.

Ahead of traveling the world with Kourtney, Travis opened up about what his accident taught him about life. “I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?” he told Men’s Health during a May interview.

“I have to … I want to make the choice to try and overcome it,” Travis answered when asked if he would fly again. We can’t wait to see where he and Kourtney travel to next!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the steamiest photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian getaway.