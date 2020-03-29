Fans are coming for Kylie Jenner after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a selfie on Saturday, March 29, with the caption, “Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored.”

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for people to slam the billionaire makeup mogul. “Play with your kid,” one hater fumed, referring to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott. Another user added, “Who cares? Go and feed the homeless or something useful,” while a third chimed in, “Got that big house and you’re still bored … stay in one spot of the house for a few days and then another a few days while most of us only have one spot to stay for this entire quarantine.”

To be fair, Kylie donated $1 million to buy face masks, face shields and other protective gear for health care professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19. But that hasn’t stopped people from hating on the brunette beauty and her famous family.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian received backlash for crowdsourcing her 164 million followers amid the worldwide pandemic. “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained? As a family, we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!” Kim captioned a rare family selfie of her brood — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months — as well as her husband, Kanye West.

“Girl, just go buy an amusement park or something,” one hater commented. “Well, y’all probably got a whole left wing of a house y’all probably ain’t seen yet. There’s a good start,” added another. “Finally use your pool, maybe?” a third suggested.

Criticism aside, Kim is donating 20 percent of net profits to Baby2Baby’s coronavirus emergency response program. Here’s hoping the Kar-Jenners keep busy — and keep using their status for good.

