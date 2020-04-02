Urging their audience to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff spoke out on a new episode of their podcast and offered tips about how to make it through — but not everyone was a fan. After hearing the March 31 episode of “Behind the Scenes,” some took to social media to call the former Little People, Big World stars out. In the comments of their Instagram posts about the pod, fans slammed them for their “super privileged opinions.”

“I understand you don’t understand what the majority of us are dealing with. You are wealthy. You have the farm to go to,” one listener wrote. “I am low-income. Yet needed. I put my family at risk every day to bring people food and supplies. My husband just was laid off, and our kids are home, so if he somehow gets another job, I have to quit mine. How are you qualified to tell me not to complain? Or be angry? Or frustrated?”

The commenter continued, “You live in a bubble the majority of us have no access to, and we have worked hard. We just did not have a TV show that shot us into the public eye. You don’t use it anymore, but you did not get famous on your own talents. While every other podcast is trying to make light comedy and help us through this, you are sitting there in your warm home, telling us how to live. Come do my job. Come get potentially exposed to COVID-19 multiple times a day. Come help the homeless find safety. Come help the poor get food into their homes. Until then, you are not acting like Christ, but those who judged him.”

Courtesy of Jeremy Roloff/Instagram

Though the sentiment was certainly the most thorough of the scathing responses, it was far from alone. Others called out Jeremy, 29, and Audrey, 28, for acting like they were struggling to stay home while they had a toddler “cooped up” inside. After they heard that, Instagram users shot back, “Cooped up? Are you not constantly at the farm with Ember?” A second added, “All due respect, Ember is hardly cooped up. Your stories show her out at the farm every day, riding on your golf carts. My daughter is literally cooped up. We are not [allowed] out at all here.”

The TLC alums didn’t seem to take the criticism well. Instead of following the family tradition and clapping back, they only responded to positive comments on their feeds — and, though it wasn’t clear if it was the Roloffs‘ doing or the decision of the writer, the longest comment had been deleted by April 2. Regardless, fans hoped the parents learn to be more mindful in the future.