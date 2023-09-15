Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Meri Brown bonded when they found out they both count how many days Kody Brown spent in each of his wives’ home.

“I remember there was a time where it wasn’t so good [between us],” Meri, 52, told Robyn, 44, about Kody, 54, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 17, episode shared by Us Weekly. “And he kept telling me, ‘You’re getting all this extra time. I’m with you all the time and I’m with you more than I am Janelle or Christine, blah, blah, blah.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see it.’”

After the conversation, Meri explained that she “literally started keeping track, not of where he was, but when he was with me, and I was less than a third.”

Robyn said it was “really funny” that Meri used to do that and admitted she did the same. “There was, like, a month or two in Vegas where Christine was saying he was never spending time at her house,” the TLC star said. “And I remember kind of going, ‘This is really weird. I feel like he’s just really not been here.’ And so I started tracking it, and yeah, I found the same thing, that he wasn’t with me as much.”

Kody later explained why he previously spent about one month with Christine Brown. “I had three other wives complaining,” the Brown patriarch said in a confessional. “But [Christine] quit complaining, and I said, ‘I’m just testing something, but I want to see if this person’s going to be happy.’ And it worked, but it was, like, literally the other wives got one day, two days out of a month. It was ridiculous.”

Christine, 51, also reflected on the month she spent with Kody in her own confessional. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s going to finally balance out his schedule. This is going to be super awesome,’” she stated. “And then it went right back to where we really didn’t see him that often and it was only in the evenings.”

The Cooking with Just Christine star added that Kody “preferred to be over at Robyn’s house the rest of the time.” She continued, “For one month, I got him as much as Robyn got him the rest of the time — the rest of the 59 months. Because he was not at Janelle’s house either, and we all know he wasn’t at Meri’s house.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kody doesn’t need to worry about equally dividing his time between wives anymore, as Robyn is currently his only spouse. Christine announced ended her relationship with the father of 18 in November 2021. Just over one years later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle Brown and Kody ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022.

One week after news of Janelle, 54, and Kody’s split broke, Meri alluded that she and the businessman called it quits during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. They later confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement via Instagram in January.