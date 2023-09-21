Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown called it quits for good in December 2022, though they actually separated prior to their final split.

Kody, 54, and Janelle, 54, met up after taking space following a blowout fight in a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 24, episode shared by People.

Janelle explained in a confessional that she was upset by the lack of “attention” Kody gave their relationship following his split from Christine Brown in November 2021. “Be a man [and] separate your relationships like you have for our entire plural marriage, and pay attention here,” she said.

While talking to Kody, the mother of six said she thinks they should remain separated for the time being. While the Brown patriarch was surprised by the comment, he revealed in a confessional that it was not the first time he and Janelle took space from each other.

“We’ve been separated probably two or three times in the past,” he said during a confessional. “[It] always felt like that was because she couldn’t manage the relationship with her sister wives. I never felt like that was over.”

During their conversation, Janelle said she was willing to seek counseling because she still had “affection” for Kody. The father of 18 agreed, noting that he would rather work through the issues instead of being “dropped” like he was by Christine, 51.

The pair then discussed their hopes for the future of their relationship, while Kody stated he hoped they wouldn’t go down the same path he did with Christine. “I don’t want to be in a place where we’re just acting like nothing has happened,” he said. “I think in some ways, that’s what was happening with Christine and I.”

“When I would have conversations with her about our relationship, it was too uncomfortable for us,” Kody continued. “Yet, she left with me sort of holding the bag, never knowing that she was going to leave. She was making plans and having a discussion with people about leaving.”

Janelle admitted in a confessional that she was “shocked” by Kody’s reaction to Christine’s divorce. “He purports that he never saw this coming,” she told the cameras. “He’s been telling me for years that he wasn’t attracted to Christine. They were struggling in their marriage.”

Janelle concluded that she “would have left his ass the first time he said that to me.”

Just over one year after Christine announced her split from Kody, In Touch exclusively revealed that he and Janelle called it quits in December 2022 after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider said at the time, adding that Janelle “outgrew” him.

One week after Kody and Janelle’s split was revealed, Meri Brown hinted that she and Kody ended their marriage during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. They later confirmed they called it quits by issuing a joint statement in January.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”