And right before pumpkin season! Little People, Big World’s Matt Roloff shared a recent “disaster” on the farm after he and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, joined his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and her new husband, Chris Marek, for dinner.

Matt, 59, shared a photo of a down tent on Roloff Farms following a storm on Friday, September 17, that continued into the following day, which saw rain and winds up to 14 miles per hour in Hillsboro, Oregon, where the reality TV show is filmed.

“[Woke] up to this disaster on the farm…. The passing first winter storm said… ‘[Hello Roloff Farm’s] tent … we’ll show you.’ We [lose] one tent [every year]. Glad we have time to recover,” he wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 19.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Pumpkin season, which beings on October 1, is one of the busiest times of the year for the family-run farm and includes a self-guided quarter-mile trail walk, a wagon tour ride, face painting, and a “choo choo train.”

Before the storm hit, Matt revealed he and girlfriend Caryn, 53, had joined newlyweds Amy, 57, and Chris, 55, to celebrate both Amy and daughter Molly Roloff’s shared birthday.

“[Caryn] and I had a wonderful time over at [Amy] and [Chris’] house having dinner and conversation… then [wished] Molly and Amy the happiest of [birthdays,]” the reality TV star wrote.

Amy and Chris moved into their own home in 2019. It is just a 15-minute drive from Roloff Farm.

Fans took to the comments of Matt’s post to gush about his improved relationship with Amy following their divorce in 2015. “Glad y’all got together. That’s great for the family. I hope Amy and Chris thanked you for all that you did for their wedding. Those wildflowers and the garage/barn looked great!” one follower wrote.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Matt responded, “Yes they did. That’s why they had us over for one of Amy’s amazing din dins.”

Amy’s ex-husband supported her marriage by building a new barn for the ceremony and letting her choose which wildflowers to plant.

“The farm is ready,” Matt wrote at the time. “Never looking so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place … Amy’s wedding [is first] priority … then pumpkin season.”