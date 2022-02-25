Trouble in paradise? Machine Gun Kelly candidly revealed his struggles in planning his wedding to fiancée Megan Fox.

The rapper appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 24 and opened up about the difficulties of organizing his upcoming nuptials. When asked by Corden, 43, when MGK, 31, would be getting married, the rapper replied, “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic …“ and cut himself off before continuing, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

MGK proposed to Megan, 35, on January 11 during a vacation in Puerto Rico. The pair sealed the deal in an unusual way and chose to drink each other’s blood, sharing the experience with fans on Instagram.

“We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” the actress wrote.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

The lovebirds continued the celebration by sharing a romantic bath filled with rose petals. Megan took to Instagram to share a video of the couple’s relaxing soak together, giggling while filming their toes in the water.

The “Bad Things” singer and Transformers star met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass in March 2020 and started dating shortly thereafter in May, after Megan’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed the end of their 10-year marriage in May of that year.

Megan and Brian got married in 2010 and separated in December 2019 before Megan filed for divorce from him for the second time in November 2020 with their divorce being finalized in February 2022. The exes share three children together, Noah, 9, Body, 8, and Journey, 5. MGK also shares a 12-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Canon.