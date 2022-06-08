Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Still Together? Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Hot and heavy! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship timeline has been a whirlwind since they met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass. A year and a half after their romance began, the couple got engaged following MGK’s romantic proposal under a sentimental banyan tree on January 11, 2022.

The Transformers actress’ romance with the “Rap Devil” artist began after her split from estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The exes share three kids — Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

After getting married in 2010, Megan and Brian filed for divorce in 2015, but they reconciled ahead of baby No. 3’s birth the following year.

However, their relationship ultimately didn’t last, and Brian announced they had split once again on his podcast, “With Brian Austin Green,” in May 2020. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor even commented on Megan’s rumored romance with MGK at the time.

“They’re friends at this point,” Brian said. “From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

After Megan and Brian’s breakup became public knowledge, the Jennifer’s Body actress and MGK began quickly heating up. She appeared in the music video for “Bloody Valentine,” where they almost shared a passionate kiss on-screen. Needless to say, they haven’t slowed down since.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Till Death actress recalled during a joint appearance with the “Candy” artist on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. The Big Time Adolescence actor talked about Megan making him a “better” person since they’ve gotten together.

“I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic,’” MGK told NME. “Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f–king life.”

Keep scrolling to see Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship timeline!