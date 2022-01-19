Love is patient, love is … painful? Machine Gun Kelly claimed Megan Fox’s engagement ring was embedded with thorns.

“The bands are actually thorns,” the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist, 31, told Vogue in an interview that was published on Monday, January 17.

“So, if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” MGK said before jokingly adding, “Love is pain!”

He also explained the sentiment behind the ring’s shape, as it forms an “obscure heart.”

“It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of mine,” the “My Bloody Valentine” rapper said. “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet.”

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, January 11, via Instagram, with the “Bad Things” rapper sharing a video to his Instagram of the emerald and diamond engagement ring, explaining the meaning behind his choice.

Courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two,” MGK captioned his post that day. “The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The Transformers actress, 35, revealed in her separate post that her fiancé had proposed “under the banyan tree” where their relationship took off in July 2020.

Courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

“We asked for magic,” Megan captioned the sweet proposal video. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress then ended the lengthy caption with a statement that had fans buzzing — “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Although some people opt to hire a professional videographer to capture such an intimate moment, MGK claimed in his Vogue interview that he used his own phone.

“I just recorded it on my cell phone,” he revealed. “And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just, like, me setting my phone against a cup.”

In spite of the rapper’s revelation, some fans have noted the video appears to have multiple camera angles.

“Who took all these angles tho,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment under Megan’s January 11 post. “How many takes was it?” while others chimed in with the same thought.

Another user, however, came to MGK’s defense by commenting, “I assumed he had someone set all of the cameras up before he brought her there to pop the question.”