Heating Up! Everything Machine Gun Kelly Said About His Relationship With Megan Fox

Struck by Cupid! Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and Megan Fox got close on the heels of her split from Brian Austin Green and their relationship has continued to heat up in the public eye.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly about their budding romance on June 17. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Fans caught on to their chemistry after they were spotted grabbing some takeout food together in Los Angeles on May 15. Three days later, Brian spoke out about the photos and confirmed he and Megan, 34, called it quits at the end of 2019. The exes share three sons together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, addressed the hot topic on May 18 because he didn’t want people to “vilify” his former flame or her new love interest.

“It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody,” the actor said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast.

“I feel like people are on paths in life [and] sometimes you’re on the same path and you walk that path together and things are working, and then paths just kind of separate sometimes and it’s not a choice that somebody makes, it’s just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they’re with may not be on that same path.”

Brian also confirmed he had no ill will toward the “Wild Boy” rapper, 30. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re friends at this point,” he said. “From what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy.”

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the father of three added.

Since then, Megan and MGK have been spotted out and about together on multiple occasions. The duo also seemingly got matching manicures to pay homage to the rapper’s new song “Bloody Valentine,” after they packed on PDA in his music video and worked together on Midnight in the Switchgrass.

