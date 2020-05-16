Blockbuster Bombshell! Megan Fox’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Proves She’ll Always Be a ~Fox~

She made her dreams come true. Megan Fox proved to have a promising career leading up to her blockbuster role in Transformers, having starred in the Olsen twin film Holiday in the Sun and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen alongside Lindsay Lohan. So it’s no surprise she became a breakout star while playing Mikaela opposite Shia LaBeouf in 2007.

“I don’t think any of us knew how big Transformers was gonna be — we had no idea,” the star said about her rise to fame during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not like all of a sudden I had become an actress; I was just all of a sudden a celebrity,” she explained. Megan knew she had a passion for performing ever since she was a child.

Even though fans couldn’t stop fawning over her good looks, the star said she was “never the beautiful” or “popular” girl at school.

As she paved her way in Hollywood, Megan landed other roles like Jennifer’s Body, Jonah Hex, This Is 40 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Tennessee born star showed off her range as an actress in horror flicks and comedies, making her even more versatile.

Along the way, she found love with Brian Austin Green and they welcomed three darling kids together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey. In December 2019, Megan opened up about how she and Brian are raising their children, revealing they just try to cherish the process and do the very best they can.

“It’s about releasing control, right? That’s all it is,” the Hope & Faith alum told PEOPLE. “It’s [about] allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are, and it’s my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be. It’s [about] being of that mindset of realizing that they come as the teachers to us,” the actress further explained.

And luckily, we haven’t seen the last of the star! Megan has several movies in production, so it won’t be long until she graces the big screen again.

