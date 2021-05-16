Megan Fox quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses after making a name for herself in Hollywood. The star, who first gained international attention for her role in the movie Transformers, has been linked to a handful of notable celebrities before she found love with current boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK spoke out about the undeniable connection they have in a cover story with Nylon magazine in November 2020. “Love is not what’s being encouraged now,” the musician (real name: Colson Baker) said. “In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation. And f–k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that.”

“Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that,” he shared about how his relationship with Megan has grown.

Megan said that she, too, felt a magnetic pull to the hitmaker. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” the Jennifer’s Body star said, referring to MGK as her twin flame. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

The duo met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is scheduled to be released in July 2021. Megan filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for the second time amid her budding romance with MGK in November 2020. The exes separated in 2019 and share three sons together: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Before filing the paperwork, the Rogue actress made her red carpet debut with MGK at the American Music Awards last year. She also debuted a new collarbone tattoo with the message “el pistolero,” which appears to be a shout-out to her rapper beau, as it translates to “the gunman.”

