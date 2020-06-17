Ooh la la! Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox enjoyed a sunset date together on Tuesday, June 16, after going public with their romance. The rapper, 30, treated the Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, to a picnic complete with sushi and roses.

MGK (real name: Colson Baker) panned over a stunning landscape in a video shared to his Instagram Story. He was seen sitting beside Megan, who was wearing ripped jeans and enjoying her sushi. In the top right corner of the clip, the “Bad Things” rapper placed the text “in love” in pink ink. It looks like someone is smitten.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 17. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Prior to their romantic evening together, the Transformers star and the musician were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Monday, June 15. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair grabbed a quick smooch in their convertible before driving off.

Meanwhile, it appears Megan’s ex Brian Austin Green has seemingly moved on to former reality star Courtney Stodden. The father of three and the 25-year-old model were spotted leaving a restaurant together on Saturday, June 13.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and the New Girl actress decided to split after 10 years of marriage and 15 years as a couple. Throughout the course of their partnership, they welcomed three children together — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Brian confirmed he and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star have been broken up since late 2019 on his podcast “… With Brian Austin Green.” The actor revealed Megan and MGK first fell for each other on the set of their new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The podcast host made it clear there are no hard feelings between him and his ex.

On May 16, the costars first sparked dating rumors after being spotted in Calabasas, California, together. Although their relationship may have started out platonic while working on set, their “friendship turned into something more,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

It became evident the two had major chemistry after Megan appeared in MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine” where the pair exchange several intimate moments on camera. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!” the insider said.