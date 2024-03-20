Megan Fox Plays Coy About Status of MGK Relationship

Megan Fox confirmed that she and Machine Gun Kelly ​previously called off their engagement during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday, March 19, but their current relationship status still remains up in the air.

“Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper told Megan, 37, that she believed the Jennifer’s Body star and Machine Gun Kelly “were engaged, then I think it called off.”

“All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred,” Megan replied.

However, she wouldn’t clarify where things stand today. “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” the Transformers star continued. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Despite Megan’s cryptic response, she and the “Emo Girl” singer still seem to be dating. They were both seen at a 2024 Super Bowl afterparty taking photos with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on February 11. Megan also ​recently accompanied MGK, 33, ​to one of his tattoo appointments where he received the blackout tattoo he sports on his upper half.

Rumors of a rift in Megan and MGK’s relationship began to swirl a little over a year after the two became engaged in January 2022. Fans noticed that ​Megan deleted all pictures of herself and MGK together from her social media accounts and shared a line from Beyoncé’s song, “Pray You Catch Me” in February 2023.

Raymond Hall / Getty Images

In the caption of a carousel of photos of herself and a video clip of a burning envelope, Megan wrote, “You can taste the dishonesty/ It’s all over your breath.”

By October 2023, Us Weekly reported that marriage planning for the couple had been put on hold.

“MGK and Megan were [both] in wedding planning mode when they first got together, but things have stalled,” a source told the publication in an article published on October 25, 2023.

The insider added that ​Megan and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer were “both very hot tempered” and ​pressed pause on their wedding planning as a way to alleviate some of the pressure in their relationship. However, the source said that, while the couple was “focusing on their relationship and feeling solid before planning another wedding,” they were still “very much together.”