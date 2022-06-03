‘All Star Shore’ Includes Famous Names From ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘BiP’ and More! Get Cast Details

All Star Shore is about to wash up on a beach near reality TV fans! With famous stars from hit shows, such as Jersey Shore, Love Island, Love Is Blind and Bachelor in Paradise, the new Paramount+ series is a party competition.

The original show will premiere on June 29 on the streaming service and welcomes 14 reality stars for a memorable vacation in the Canary Islands to fight for a huge cash prize.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is one of the new cast members of All Star Shore. The MTV veteran revealed she was back in the dating game in May 2022 amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Chris Larangeira. The former pair had an up-and-down relationship but got married in November 2019, which was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In January 2021, Angelina filed for divorce from Chris but never served him with the papers. The couple then reconciled that summer, dismissing the divorce filing.

In January 2022, Angelina told In Touch she and Chris were still together and were “working” on their marriage.

“We’re trying … I just have to say, it’s been a lot,” she said that month ahead of the season 5 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

She also explained how it’s “very hard” to be so candid about her personal life, yet still wants to share it with others to be “authentic.”

“I feel like I’m an open book and I’m happy to be that because, if I wasn’t an open book, I wouldn’t be my most authentic self,” Angelina continued. “I like the fact that I’m saying my truths to the world.”

Despite Angelina’s statement, Chris filed for divorce on January 20, 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months,” according to documents obtained by In Touch on February 7.

In a February 10 episode, Angelina opened up to costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about her marriage problems, admitting she just didn’t “know how to pull the eject button.”

“I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f–king bad,” she said, adding, “I lost myself.”

Despite her marital woes, Angelina will be participating in the new battle-worthy summer series alongside several other well-known names, including BiP alum Blake Horstmann, Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo and Love Island USA alum Trina Njoroge.

Scroll down to meet all the cast members of All Star Shore!