What gives? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, have some fans convinced they broke up after only one year of marriage.

Some people believe the couple privately parted ways after noticing a few not-so-subtle changes on Instagram, including Angelina, 34, and Chris, 42, unfollowing each other’s accounts in mid-January.

Courtesy of Chris Larangeira

Split speculation continued when others noticed that Angelina no longer has Chris’ last name on some of her social media platforms. The MTV personality has since deactivated her Instagram page, giving her followers the impression something could be going on between the pair following their November 2019 nuptials.

Is there any truth to the rumors? Well, that is up for debate. “Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened. She didn’t delete it on purpose,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “There’s nothing to announce right now (in regards to their relationship). It’s all speculation.”

“Angelina and Chris are staying private,” adds the source, revealing their status will come to light one way or another. “They’re telling friends ‘everything is good’ and ‘there’s nothing to worry about.’ If anything did happen or if the rumors about them splitting are true, it would be revealed on Jersey Shore.”

In early January, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino shared their thoughts on the explosive wedding speech drama between Angelina and their costars in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. They said it was no small feat reuniting Angelina with Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese post-feud.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“It was a lot of work for the guys to put that together, and that’s in real life, television and everything,” Pauly told In Touch. “We couldn’t believe it actually happened.” The DJ pointed out that he “respects” both of their sides for “certain reasons,” but still felt it went too far. “They both had valid points … but at the end of the day, we are family and families do fight,” added Pauly. When asked if they had settled their differences and started fresh, Vinny said, “hell no.”

Angelina and Chris first got romantically involved in 2016, but they actually had a lot of history together before their 2018 engagement.

“I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend,” the reality star told People in 2018. “We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

Will they work it out? Fans will hopefully get an update soon.