Shia LaBeouf Spotted Without Wedding Ring After New Film Bombs

All might not be well in the world of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth. The Transformers star was spotted at a gas station in Pasadena, California, and he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

Shia, 38, wore jeans and a T-shirt as he pumped gas on Tuesday, October 1, but Mia, 30, was nowhere to be seen. His outing came after his latest film, Megalopolis, bombed at the box office.

The couple was last seen together in June when photos were snapped of the Honey Boy actor helping load Mia’s luggage into a waiting SUV. Before that, however, the pair hadn’t been photographed together for six months.

Shia and the Pearl star first met on the set of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012. Their relationship has been a rocky one, and in 2015, a video showed the couple in the midst of a heated argument in Germany. The clip, shared by Entertainment Tonight, featured Mia getting into a car while Shia spoke animatedly with his hands.

“I need to get to an airport,” Shia could later be heard telling people in the video. “I don’t want to touch a woman. I don’t want to hit a woman, and I’m getting pushed.”

Another shot showed Shia pleading with Mia as the two sat on a sidewalk.

“I don’t want to touch you. I don’t want to be aggressive,” Shia explained to Mia. “This is the kind of s–t that makes a person abusive. I just want my bag, please.”

Shia, later seen riding in the passenger seat of someone’s car, said that he didn’t have “a home” before pointing to the bag in his lap and saying that the bag “was his home.”

He continued, “I’ve got to get out of here, bro. If I would have stayed there, I would have killed her.”

Despite the Infinity Pool star and Shia’s tumultuous relationship, they went on to get married in 2016. However, the marriage was never legalized and two years later, Shia announced that he and Mia were getting a divorce.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” a rep told People at the time.

News of Shia and Mia’s divorce came soon after he was spotted leaving singer FKA Twigs’ house. Two months later, Shia and FKA Twigs, 36, were seen kissing in Los Angeles. They went on to date for over a year, but after they split, FKA Twigs alleged that the Holes star had sexually and physically abused her while they were together. In 2020, she filed a lawsuit against Shia and claimed she was subjected to “relentless abuse.”

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” FKA Twigs told The New York Times in December 2020. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

After the interview was published, Shia responded to FKA Twigs’ claims in an email to the publication.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he wrote. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

However, he later denied “generally and specifically, each and every allegation” in the suit. A trial date is set for October 14.

In 2020, Shia and Mia were spotted out together and both were wearing their wedding rings, sparking rumors that they had reunited. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2022.