Gypsy Blanchard’s Husband Ryan Breaks Silence on Their Split

Ryan Scott Anderson, estranged husband of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, broke his silence regarding the couple’s recent decision to separate.

“I want to thank everybody for the support. It’s been great. I’m just living my life, guys, but you all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So, stay tuned for that,” Ryan, 37, told viewers in a TikTok posted on April 6.

“I will post more eventually,” he added.

Ryan also told The Daily Mail on April 6 that he “wasn’t doing well” and that Gypsy’s decision to leave “came out of the blue.”

Ryan spoke out a little over a week after his estranged wife, Gypsy, revealed their split less than two years of marriage via a post on her private Facebook page

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the Louisiana native wrote on her private account on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy, 32, and Ryan met when she was still behind bars and he reached out to her via a written letter. The two tied the knot in June 2022, and she moved in with him directly after she was released from prison in December 2023. However, it seems like they started having problems in their relationship shortly after they started living together

On April 3, TMZ reported that Gypsy had told her friends that Ryan had been “super argumentative” and made her “feel like she couldn’t do anything right” since her release from prison in December 2023. The publication also reported that Ryan had become jealous of the amount of time Gypsy was spending with her dad, Rod Blanchard, and he “made [Gypsy] feel guilty about it.”

Two days later, People reported that a fight led to Gypsy and Ryan’s breakup, and one of Gypsy’s close friends, Nadiya Vizier, claimed that Gypsy had locked herself in the bathroom one night in fear.

“Let me in! Let me in!” Ryan allegedly screamed, according to Nadiya.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya told the publication. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

However, Gypsy seems to have already moved on from her split from Ryan. On April 4, In Touch obtained photos of Gypsy and her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, holding hands and enjoying a smoke break outside of a Dollar General in Louisiana. In the photos, the matching tattoos she and Ken got one day prior could be seen.