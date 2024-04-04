It seems Gypsy Rose Blanchard has fully moved on following her split from husband Ryan Anderson as the Louisiana native was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Gypsy, 32, and Ken were all smiles as they were photographed enjoying a smoke break outside of a convenience store in her home state, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. Gypsy – who was released from prison in December 2023 – flashed her new husky tattoo on her left forearm which matches the one on Ken’s left arm.