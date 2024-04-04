Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Exclusive
Gypsy Rose and Ex-Fiance Ken Urker Spotted Holding Hands in Louisiana After Ryan Anderson Split 2 1

Mega / SplashNews.com

Gypsy Rose and Ex-Fiance Ken Urker Spotted Holding Hands in Louisiana After Ryan Anderson Split

News
Apr 4, 2024 12:57 pm·
By
Picture

It seems Gypsy Rose Blanchard has fully moved on following her split from husband Ryan Anderson as the Louisiana native was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off Today View Deal

Gypsy, 32, and Ken were all smiles as they were photographed enjoying a smoke break outside of a convenience store in her home state, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. Gypsy – who was released from prison in December 2023 – flashed her new husky tattoo on her left forearm which matches the one on Ken’s left arm. 

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture