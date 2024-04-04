Gypsy Rose and Ex-Fiance Ken Urker Spotted Holding Hands in Louisiana After Ryan Anderson Split
It seems Gypsy Rose Blanchard has fully moved on following her split from husband Ryan Anderson as the Louisiana native was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.
Gypsy, 32, and Ken were all smiles as they were photographed enjoying a smoke break outside of a convenience store in her home state, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. Gypsy – who was released from prison in December 2023 – flashed her new husky tattoo on her left forearm which matches the one on Ken’s left arm.
