Anna Duggar‘s net worth is surprisingly low after years on reality TV.

According to Exact Net Worth, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, is worth just $50,000. As a stay-at-home mom, who shares seven kids with husband Josh Duggar, she likely earned most of that money on television.

That being said, Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, alleged family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar negotiated every family member’s TLC contracts. Back in 2019, when a fan tweeted, “Why does Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children, the actual stars of the show?” Derick replied, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that.” When the user asked, “He negotiated for you also or just Jill?” he responded, “For everyone, but without telling anyone.”

Prior to that, Derick insisted he was a “volunteer” for the program, alleging that his father-in-law forced him to work for free. “There is too little space and time on Twitter to explain my whole thought process over the course of the past four+ years, but the point is, TLC should have handled all of it much differently,” he tweeted in 2018.

Jim Bob, his wife, Michelle Duggar, and TLC have yet to comment on these allegations.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Anna, who is one of eight siblings, was homeschooled and graduated from high school at the age of 16. She went to “Journey to the Heart,” an advanced training institute located in Michigan and also completed an online Christian college program where she earned a degree in early childhood education.

Today, the TLC personality’s full-time job is being a mother to her large brood. She and Josh are parents to seven children named Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 23 months, and Madyson, 3 weeks.

The reality TV mama announced the arrival of the couple’s seventh child via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16. “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” The newborn’s birthday came just weeks before Josh’s trial for child pornography charges.

On April 29, 2021, Josh was arrested by the US Marshals Service in Arkansas. One day later, he pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges and now faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted.

Though Josh, himself, is worth approximately $200,000, that number could potentially plummet amid his legal fees. His trial is set for November 30.