Standing by her husband. As Josh Duggar prepares for his upcoming trial for two counts of child pornography charges, his wife Anna Duggar has continued to be there for him.

Anna, 33, took to social media on Tuesday, November 16, to announce the arrival of her seventh child with Josh, 33.

“Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar! 💝,” she wrote via Instagram, noting in her story that their daughter had actually arrived almost one month prior on October 23.

The Florida native, who met Josh in 2006, confirmed that she was expecting another child in April. Shortly after the family shared the news, In Touch confirmed that Josh was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. On April 30, the former 19 Kids and Counting star pleaded not guilty to one count of each.

Although his wife, who he married in 2008, didn’t publicly address her husband’s legal issues, his parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar broke their silence in a statement.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” they wrote on their family blog. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Anna, who also shares Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 24 months, with Josh, supported her husband during his court hearing five months later. During the September appearance, four motions that were filed by Josh’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, were denied. They included a motion to suppress or dismiss evidence, including a photo that was taken of Josh’s hands when he was in custody at the Washington County jail. The couple were all smiles as they left the courthouse in Arkansas together.

Anna has continued to stand by Josh as the pair dealt with several public scandals over the years. In 2015, reports surfaced that Josh had molested five underage girls, with his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar being named at the time. Josh issued an apology for the accusations, which occurred in 2002 when he was a teenager, and he resigned from his position at the Family Research Council.

Later that year, Josh added that he cheated on his wife following a data breach on the Ashley Madison dating site. Josh had two paid subscriptions on the website at the time and he went on to seek treatment at a faith-based facility as a result. Anna and Josh have been open about their decision to see a marriage counselor to help them work on their relationship amid the controversy.