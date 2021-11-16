Former 19 and Counting star Anna Duggar (née Keller) announced the birth of baby No. 7 with husband Josh Duggar with seemingly little fanfare. While some members of the large family have extended their well-wishes in public, others have remained silent.

“Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” Anna, 33, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16. She later revealed that their baby girl was born on October 23 via her Instagram Stories.

Claire Duggar (née Spivey), the wife of Justin Duggar, was the first to comment on Anna’s post, writing, “She is darling!!!” Laura DeMasie, Jana Duggar‘s best friend, added, “Love this little girl!”

“So in love with this precious grandbaby!!” the Duggar Family’s Instagram account shared in their Instagram Stories.

As of now, the only other family members to react to the post are Josh’s siblings, Justin, 18, and Jill Duggar, both of whom “liked” the photo.

The birth announcement came two weeks before Josh is due back in court to start his trial on child pornography charges.

On April 23, Anna and Josh, who are parents to kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella, shared they were expecting again by posting a double-announcement about her pregnancy and gender reveal via Instagram.

Just six days later, In Touch confirmed that Josh was arrested and charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty on April 30.

According to a press release obtained by In Touch from the United States Department of Justice, Josh allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. If found guilty, the former political activist could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

On May 6, Josh was released on bond to the custody of family friends, Lacount and Maria Reber, where he remains on home confinement. Prior to his arrest, he was living in a guest house on the Duggar family compound in Springdale, Arkansas.

“I will tell you that your own children, and your siblings, children and your [minor] brothers and sisters, they’re all part of the larger society that the court must consider in protecting from you,” Judge Christy Comstock told the disgraced reality star during the hearing on May 5. “I cannot in good conscience, send you home.”

Josh is able to see his children as long as Anna is present. His pretrial is set for November 18 and his trial will be held on November 30.

While Anna has yet to publicly address the allegations against her husband, Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a statement on the official family blog following his arrest.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” their statement, released on April 30, read. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”