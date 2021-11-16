Hours after Anna Duggar (née Keller) announced the name of her and husband Josh Duggar’s newborn daughter, fans began connecting the moniker to his infamous Ashley Madison cheating scandal back in 2015.

“Madyson. The website where her father used to cheat on Anna,” one fan commented after the Without a Crystal Ball Instagram account shared a post including the couple’s newborn’s name on Tuesday, November 16. “When everything came out to the world …. Interesting,” the social media user added.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“My guess is it’s some sort of damage control, they named her Madyson because if someone was to search his name and the scandal then they would get information on the baby and not the scandal,” another commenter speculated.

Anna, 33, revealed their baby’s moniker was Madyson Lily while sharing the first portraits of their bundle of joy on November 16, just two days before Josh’s pretrial hearing is set to take place for his child pornography charges.

The new parents continued the trend they’ve had for their other children, opting for a name starting with the letter M after welcoming Mackenzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 23 months, into their family.

More than five years ago, Josh, 33, publicly apologized for being unfaithful after it was revealed that he had an active AshleyMadison.com account, a site now famous for promoting affairs. His name was one of many exposed following the site being hacked.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star said in a statement at the time.

“I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him. … I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”

Anna later opened up about her heartbreak during the first part of the Jill & Jessa: Counting On special that aired on TLC in December 2015.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“I think it was such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re walking through — and … it was hard,” she said. “It was hard to realize that it was such a public thing, so not only was it a betrayal for me, but it was also a betrayal against those who call themselves Christian, because here we were as a Christian couple, and everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other. And [then] that loyalty was broken.”

The couple have been married since September 26, 2008, and it appears Anna is remaining by his side amid his legal troubles.

In April 2021, the father of seven pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

More recently, Anna was spotted leaving court with Josh following a court hearing in September, during which a judge denied four out of five of the former political activist’s motions to suppress evidence and get his case dismissed.