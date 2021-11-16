Was Josh Duggar able to attend the birth of baby No. 7? The disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum may have been able to support wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) while she was in labor with their newborn daughter, despite the fact that he is currently in home confinement amid his child pornography case.

On Tuesday, November 16, the former Counting On star, 33, announced that she had welcomed their seventh child via Instagram alongside a portrait of their newborn wearing a green onesie with a flower headband on.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Anna later shared more details about their daughter’s arrival on Instagram Stories, revealing Madyson was born on October 23, at 2:39 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

As Josh awaits his trial, he has been staying with his appointed third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, described in court as “close friends” of the Duggars. Josh has been monitored at the Reber residence via GPS tracking, where he also has unlimited access to his children under the condition that Anna is present. In Touch previously confirmed that he is permitted to leave the Reber home only to attend church, work, legal appointments and to seek medical care.

There were no court filings requesting for Josh, 33, to attend baby No. 7’s birth, In Touch can confirm. However, if Anna opted for the Duggar tradition of giving birth at home, there may have been a way for him to be able to be present without needing permission.

“Anna is spending most of her time with Josh at the Rebers, and her family have stepped in to help raise all their kids,” an insider previously told The Sun in early August. “Anna has pretty much moved in.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alums announced that Anna was pregnant with their seventh child in April 2021. Josh and Anna are also parents to Mackenzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 23 months.

Shortly after their baby announcement, In Touch confirmed that Josh was arrested on April 29, and taken into police custody in Arkansas.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

One day later, the former political activist pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges after he was accused of allegedly using “the internet to download child sexual abuse material [in May 2019],” the U.S. The Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release at the time.

Josh’s trial was initially scheduled to begin in July 2021, but a judge ultimately granted his motion in June to extend the trial date to November 30, with a pretrial taking place in just a few days on November 18.

Amidst his serious legal charges, TLC canceled the Duggar family’s spinoff show, Counting On, over the summer, nearly six years after taking 19 Kids and Counting off the air.

After the cancellation of their latest series, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar issued a statement via their family blog.

“Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you — including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced,” part of their message read in July 2021. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years.”