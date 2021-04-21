Career change. Angelina Jolie explained the “truth” about how her split from husband Brad Pitt has impacted her Hollywood directing dreams.

“I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” the 45-year-old actress told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, April 20. “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

The Those Who Wish Me Dead star and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 57, are in the midst of an ongoing divorce and custody battle following their September 2016 separation. Together, Angelina and Brad share children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Their eldest son, who is currently completing his university studies at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “hates all the divorce and custody back and forth” going on between his parents, a source previously told In Touch. On March 18, Us Weekly reported that Maddox gave testimony against his father in court. “It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told the publication at the time, adding that the Yonsei University student “wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock(2)

Prior to Maddox’s reported testimony, Angelina filed court documents accusing the Ocean’s Eleven actor of domestic violence on March 12. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star alleged in the docs, obtained by In Touch, that she has “proof and authority in support” of the claims.

At the time, a second insider told In Touch, “When they were first divorced in the fall of 2016… she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S. ) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken.”

When it comes to his relationship with his six children, specifically Maddox, Brad “hasn’t given up hope,” another insider told In Touch in March. The Fight Club alum knows there’s “more work to be done,” the source said, adding, “Brad loves Maddox and will always be there for him and his siblings.”

Maddox, for his part, spoke about the family drama with In Touch exclusively in September 2019 and said, “Whatever happens, happens.”