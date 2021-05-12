All grown up! Angelina Jolie gave fans a rare update on her and Brad Pitt‘s six kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12 — as the exes’ divorce and custody battle continues.

During an appearance on the U.K. talk show Lorraine on Wednesday, May 12, the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress, 45, explained why her kids were part of the decision to put her directing dreams on hold following her split from the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 57.

“The last few years I haven’t been able to direct. I’ve been home much more,” Angelina explained. “I’ve done a few films, but I’ve been mostly home. But very important years to be home, a certain time in our family I’ve needed to be home. These are the years they’re really growing into adults. I’m happy to be there and make sure I do the best I can.”

When it comes to talking about her kids, Angelina’s quotes are few and far between, but she did tell E! News’ Daily Pop on May 10 that she’s “very lucky” to have a “very capable” brood.

“Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK,’” she shared, noting that their family unit is a “team.”

“I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them,” she added. “They’re cool people.”

For the past few years, as Angelina noted, she’s been dealing with the fallout of her September 2016 split from Brad. Although the exes were declared legally single in April 2019, their divorce and custody proceedings have not yet been finalized. The former couple’s kids have stayed quiet when it comes to their parents’ breakup, but a source told In Touch in March that their eldest son, Maddox, “hates all the divorce and custody back and forth.”

At the time, Us Weekly also reported that the Yonsei University student gave a testimony against his father in court amid their tumultuous relationship. Brad, for his part, hopes to reconcile with Maddox and the rest of his kids in the future.

“Brad thought there was some real healing and progress done with Maddox,” a separate insider told In Touch in March. “Brad loves Maddox and will always be there for him and his siblings.”