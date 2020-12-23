The best Christmas gift! Brad Pitt will be spending the holidays with daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne amid his bitter custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that the former couple discussed plans earlier this year when they were “getting along.”

Now, however, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and Maleficent star’s “egos have once again derailed,” the source added. “Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Sadly, their children are collateral damage.”

The Girl Interrupted actress has become “more prickly” amid the coronavirus pandemic after being locked down in Los Angeles and unable to travel, the insider said. “She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the country.”

A separate insider previously told the outlet that the A-list dad — who also shares Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19, with Angie — was “hoping” he would “be given increased custodial time with the kids” in December.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Brad, 57, and Angelina, 45, have been involved in a nasty custody battle ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016. While it has yet to be finalized, they were declared legally single in April 2019, which is known as a bifurcated judgment.

The former couple are at odds over several topics in their divorce, and one major issue is they can’t seem to come to an agreement on custody for their underage kids.

In their original divorce filing, Angelina was seeking sole physical custody while Brad sought 50/50 joint custody of their six children. After battling it out for nearly two years, they finally came to an agreement in November 2018, and details about their arrangement were kept confidential. That said, it seemed neither of the parties were happy with the outcome because Angelina filed paperwork in August requesting to disqualify the judge in their custody trial.

“Brad thinks Angie is being unreasonable with her demands, especially when it comes to their children,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch. “She’s had the kids so much more than he has that, of course, it’s creating distance. That’s his biggest issue. He feels she’s dragging this divorce out to create a barrier between him and the kids.”