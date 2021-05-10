Keeping it real! Angelina Jolie joked about single life in a candid new interview amid her divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress, 45, teased that she is quite selective when it comes to suitors on the Monday, May 10, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop.

While chatting with Justin Sylvester, he asked Jolie if she had any deal-breakers when on the dating scene. “I probably have a very long list [of ‘no-nos’]. I’ve been alone for a long time now,” the star quipped.

Jolie, who shares kids Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and Knox, both 12, with Pitt, gushed over how their children have been raised to be strong and intelligent individuals. “I have six very capable children,” she proudly shared.

“Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK,'” the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress added, noting they have been each other’s support system.

“We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” Jolie highlighted. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

Pitt, 57, and Jolie split in September 2016 and were later declared legally single in April 2019; however, their divorce proceedings are ongoing as they strive to reach a custody agreement for their six children.

Jolie’s new movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, will soon be hitting theaters. Fans can expect to see her captivating performance in the action-packed flick, which she previously said brought her some solace.

“I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video about her role as Hannah Faber, a smoke jumper who battles PTSD. “As an artist, it’s very healing to play people like that. She’s been very healing for me because you just get so broken and then you stand back up.”

Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters and on HBO Max May 14.