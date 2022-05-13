Little People, Big World star Chris Marek — Amy Roloff’s husband — doesn’t fully rely on the TLC series for income. While his wife has a whopping net worth of $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Chris makes his own money away from reality TV. As a real estate agent, he tends to rake in the big bucks whenever he sells a decent number of homes. According to multiple sites, such as Distractify and Stars Offline, Chris has a net worth of around $1 million.

Keep reading to find out how Chris makes his money outside of the hit TV show.

Chris Marek Owns a Real Estate Business

Chris is the owner of his own real estate business in Portland, Oregon: Keller Williams Real Estate. Not only that, but he is also a part of the Knife Realty team, according to Zillow.com.

The realtor has sold an extensive number of homes across the Portland area and has been working in the business for 23 years. As of 2022, he has sold more than 70 houses, with a few closing prices listed over $500,000, per the real estate website.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“I take great pride in offering superior service to my clients,” Chris’ Zillow “About Me” section reads. “If you’re in the market to buy or sell a home, please give me a call. I’d be happy to discuss your needs and provide advice at no obligation to you.”

The average salary of a realtor in his area makes between $40,000 to $310,000 per year, according to Salary.com, Glassdoor and ZipRecruiter.

Chris Marek Was a Photographer

Though he found success in the real estate business, Chris was a photographer. However, he hasn’t promoted much of his past work.

Chris Marek Has Worked for Amy Roloff’s Ex-Husband Matt

While the realtor likely isn’t relying on the Roloff Farms for extra income, he still decided to lend a helping hand to his wife’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, every year for pumpkin season.

In October 2021, Roloff Farms’ official Instagram account shared a snap via Instagram Stories of Chris and Amy sitting together on the property, with Amy wearing her Luau-inspired Halloween costume.

“Amy’s out at the patch every day in a new costume!” the Story caption read at the time. “Chris is giving tours.”

A guest even confirmed that Chris was working at the farms by commenting on Amy’s Instagram post at the time, which included her husband, of course.

“Was there on the [first of October], the farm is beautiful!” the fan wrote at the time. “I had a great time meeting you and Chris did an awesome job during the wagon tour. Good times.”