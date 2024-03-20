Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff may be exes, but they are friendlier than most. After Matt announced his April 2023 engagement to Caryn Chandler, the farm’s former longtime manager, fans are wondering if Amy will attend their wedding.

Is Amy Roloff Invited to Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s Wedding?

Amy famously opted not to invite Matt and Caryn to her August 2021 wedding to Chris Marek, but it seems Matt feels differently.

“We’re going to do things completely different,” Matt told Amy’s husband over lunch during the March 12, 2024 episode. “We’re gonna invite you guys!”

In a private confessional, Caryn was surprised the father of four extended the invitation as they hadn’t discussed the matter in private.

“I was OK that you mentioned that to Chris, that they could come to the wedding,” Caryn told cameras alongside her fiancé. “We haven’t made a guest list yet. We don’t even know if we’re inviting our best friends yet. So for him to throw that out there was like, ‘Uh oh!’”

Will Amy Roloff Be Attending Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s Wedding?

Chris joked to Matt that he didn’t mind not being invited to the wedding, but asked to be invited to his Bachelor party. “That’s a no brainer,” Matt replied.

When the real estate agent mentioned Matt’s Bachelor party to Amy, the LPBW star said she would “encourage him not to go.”

Amy also revealed she doesn’t think she’d go to Matt and Caryn’s wedding “out of respect” for their kids. “I think it’d be too weird and awkward for them,” she told Chris. In an interview with her husband, Amy added, “I don’t expect to go. This is something, just for them. And if the kids go, that’s fine too.”

Chris explained that the “main reason” Matt and Caryn weren’t invited to their wedding was because they thought it “would be awkward for the kids.”

“It would probably be kind of weird for us to be there,” he continued.

How Did Matt Roloff’s Kids React to His Engagement to Caryn Chandler?

Matt said his four kids weren’t “surprised” and were “happy” to hear the news.

“Molly called immediately. I texted and she called,” Matt explained about his family. “Jacob and Izzy were very happy. And even Jeremy … I haven’t heard much from Zach.”

Zach was asked about his father’s engagement during the March 19, 2024, episode and declined to talk about it. “I didn’t reply [to his text], I don’t want to talk about it,” the soccer player told cameras. “There aren’t a lot of bad feelings, but … I just don’t want to talk about my dad’s engagement.

Have Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Set a Date for Their Wedding?

Matt and Caryn have yet to set a date for their wedding.