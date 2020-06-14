Coleman-Rayner

New ink! Amanda Bynes showed off her new leg tattoo when she stepped out for a cigarette break in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 11.

Her tattoo read “See you on the other side” in black cursive lettering that ran along the outside of her left calf. The meaning of the saying could be traced back to the Apollo 8 mission, which the first time in history humans had traveled behind the other side of the moon from earth. The words were spoken by Command Module Pilot James Lovell before Apollo 8, with passengers Commander Frank Borman and Lunar Module Pilot William A. Anders, disappeared behind the moon. The phrase is also the title of Ozzy Osbourne‘s 1995 hit song. It is also often used by those who believe in the afterlife, as a goodbye to a loved one after a death or after a breakup.

The timing of Amanda’s new tattoo may also hint at the on-again, off-again status of her relationship with fiancé Paul Michael. The couple sparked breakup rumors on June 5 when Amanda, 34, uploaded a series of her “favorite photographs” photos to a carousel post on Instagram featuring a shirtless picture of Paul. Within moments, the Nickelodeon alum deleted the post, then re-shared it without the photo of her man.

Despite the social media snub, Paul “liked” her second post and he confirmed they are “still together” and “doing good” in an exclusive statement to In Touch on May 5.

The couple has been through a series of ups and downs in their short time together. Amanda went public with their relationship while announcing their engagement on Valentine’s Day. Three weeks later, Paul confirmed the couple split and called off their engagement. “I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he said at the time. Their breakup was short-lived, and they had reconciled just one day later.

In March, Amanda announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Paul. “Baby on board!” she wrote in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram post featuring her ultrasound. But the What a Girl Wants actress’ lawyer, David Esquibias, confirmed she was not pregnant in May.

Even throughout all of the drama in her relationship, the All That alum revealed she’s “back on track” and “doing well” amid her mental health journey. “Spent the last [two] months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago,” she shared in an Instagram update with fans on May 23. “I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”