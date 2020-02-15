She’s off the market! Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes is now engaged to her mystery man. The actress took to Instagram on Friday, February 14 to show off her engagement ring and announce the big news on Valentine’s Day.

“Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” Amanda, 33, captioned a photo of her gorgeous ring with her man’s hand in the background of the shot. The Blast reported that Amanda met her new fiance at her AA classes. He’s in his 20’s and they’ve only been dating for about three months before he popped the question.

But her mystery guy wore what seemed to be a gold wedding band on his left ring finger, which caused many fans to speculate if they already tied the knot

According to The Blast, it’s unlikely that the All That alum is married already because she is currently under a conservatorship which is run by mother, Lynn Bynes. If she wanted to get married, her parents would have to approve and a judge would then have to sign off on the permission in court.

As In Touch previously reported, Amanda has been working on herself over the past few months. In December 2019, she left a “sober living” facility where she had been living after she relapsed, nearly a year after she got extremely candid about her drug use in a November 2018 interview with Paper Magazine.

“I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on,” she said at the time. “Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy. [I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice. I definitely abused Adderall.”

In March 2019, she entered rehab briefly before she moved into the sober living home. The She’s the Man star’s lawyer, Tamar Arminak, praised her for her decision to seek help. “This time around, she realized herself after the recent Paper Magazine interview and that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of a sudden and that she wanted to address that,” she told Access Hollywood in April. “It was her decision and her choice to address the situation [and] seek treatment, which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”