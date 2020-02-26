Although many of use hoped Amanda Bynes would end up with Channing Tatum after their performance in She’s the Man, we are thrilled she found true love with Paul Michael. The 33-year-old has been sharing tons of pictures with her husband-to-be ever since announcing their engagement.

“Engaged to [the] love of my life,” Amanda wrote on a photo of her diamond ring when she broke the news on Valentine’s Day. Many fans were shocked by Amanda’s public statement since she previously stepped out of the spotlight.

Amanda and her man allegedly share a big age difference and have only been a couple for a few months, The Blast reported. Additionally, the pair met in AA class. The former child star proudly gushed that they both have “remained sober for over a year.”

While Amanda looks forward to her future with Paul, her conservatorship might stall her plans. The actress has been under conservatorship since 2014, where a judge appointed a protector to have control of her fiances and decisions. Without the approval of her conservator and mom, Lynn Bynes, or charges to the agreement, she might not be able to marry Paul.

Amanda took to Instagram to address her current situation. “Hey, y’all. I want to say, thank you guys so much for your support. The fact that you’ve been rooting for me for years means more than you know,” she began in a video shared on Friday, February 21. “Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue.”

She continued to thank her fans and apologize for spilling her drama on their newsfeed. “Thank you guys so much for hearing me out. I’m sorry that this is what I’ve been dealing with and I’m sorry to put my problems out on the internet, but this is what life has come to,” she expressed. “So thank you guys so much for supporting me, love you all, peace out appreciate your love and support. Love you guys, bye.” Scroll below for a look at Amanda and Paul’s cutest couple moments thus far!