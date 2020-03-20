Bun in the oven. Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, shared some surprising news on March 17, revealing they were expecting their first child together in 2020, and now fans are eager to learn more about him. The couple announced she was pregnant shortly after reconciling their romance, indicating they had worked out their differences and were both looking forward to experiencing parenthood together. Curious who the man in her life is? Get to know her beau and future husband, below.

Where Did They Meet?

The Nickelodeon alum reportedly first crossed paths with Paul in Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] classes and the two quickly hit it off. Within “two to three” months of knowing each other, he asked for her hand in marriage. “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” she captioned her announcement post on February 14, flaunting her new sparkling ring.

How Old Is He?

Amanda’s beau is in his 20’s, while she is 33 years old. Even though they have an age gap, it certainly hasn’t prevented them from growing closer. “Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she wrote while introducing her man to the world. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

Courtesy of Paul Michael/Instagram

What Does He Do For a Living?

“Paul is currently in school, and his family lives in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles,” according to The Blast.

When Will Their Baby Arrive?

The couple didn’t share her due date while taking to social media. “Baby in the making,” he captioned his now-deleted announcement on Instagram, while posting a sonogram photo of their bundle of joy. The Easy A actress even shared a statement of her own, which has also been wiped from her page. “Baby on board!” she wrote.

Are Wedding Bells Ringing Already?

Even though their brief split was revealed in March 2020, they seem to be doing much better. Amanda is currently under a conservatorship ran by her mother, Lynn Bynes. So, if she wants to tie the knot, her parents would have to approve of the decision and a judge would need to sign off the permission in court.