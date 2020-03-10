Back on? Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael seemingly got back together just one day after announcing their split. The former Nickelodeon actress shared a cuddled up selfie of the two during the late hours of March 9 with the caption, “My love.”

Paul exclusively confirmed to In Touch on March 8 that the couple ended their relationship. “I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he added. Rumors started swirling that there was trouble between them after the 33-year-old deleted every photo of her beau off her Instagram, including the engagement announcement.

“Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” Amanda wrote on February 14. The photo showcased her gorgeous ring with Paul’s hand in the background. The starlet later formally introduced him to her followers with a short video.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the earth,” she raved shortly after her original engagement post.

The duo was inseparable over the next few weeks. They were spotted on a breakfast date on February 24, and an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch that they seemed “so happy” and “very in love” while out at an IHOP in Los Angeles. “They were sitting at the back of the restaurant having breakfast,” the onlooker explained about the Big Fat Liar actress’ outing with Paul. “They ordered pancakes and he drank chocolate milk. They were laughing and having fun together.”

The couple reportedly met in AA class, according to The Blast, and had only been dating for about three months before Paul got down on one knee. Amanda celebrated one year and two months of sobriety on March 1.

Addiction isn’t the only possible obstacle the two would need to overcome before getting hitched. Amanda’s conservatorship, overseen by her mother, Lynn Bynes, also poses as a roadblock to getting down the aisle. The She’s the Man star has been under the control of a conservatorship since 2014 after a public meltdown led to her being put under 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. Under the conservatorship, the former actress is not allowed to make any major life decisions, including marriage, without the go-ahead from Lynn.