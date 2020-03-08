Dunzo. Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, split and ended their engagement, In Touch has exclusively learned. “We did,” Paul tells In Touch exclusively, confirming their breakup. “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

Split rumors started swirling after the 33-year-old deleted every photo of Paul, including their engagement announcement, from her Instagram page. “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote in the caption of a photo of her gorgeous ring featuring her man’s hand in the background, which was posted on February 14.

Her Valentine’s Day post was the first time fans had learned that she was in a relationship with Paul, who is 28 years old. The couple met in AA class, according to The Blast, and had only been dating for about three months before he popped the question. Both Amanda and Paul had been sober for about a year when they got engaged.

The couple seemed loved up in the selfies and videos that Amanda shared on Instagram over the past few weeks. “Lover,” she captioned one selfie with her man. “My love is Paul,” she wrote in the caption of another set of selfies. She also shared a video clip with Paul where she introduced him to her fans.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the earth,” she gushed at the time.

Things between Paul and Amanda seemed to be going well as their relationship progressed. On February 24, they were spotted having a cute breakfast date together at an IHOP in Los Angeles. They seemed “so happy” and “very in love,” an eyewitness exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. “They were sitting at the back of the restaurant having breakfast,” the onlooker added. “They ordered pancakes and he drank chocolate milk. They were laughing and having fun together.”

But it seems like Paul and Amanda’s relationship fizzled out before they could make it down the aisle — and before they could overcome the obstacle that is Amanda’s conservatorship. The Amanda Show alum has been under the control of a conservatorship since 2014 after she had a public meltdown and was placed under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. Since Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, is her conservator, that means Amanda would not be allowed to make any major life decisions, like marriage, without the approval of her mom.