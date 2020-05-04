Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, her lawyer, David Esquibias, says two months after the star announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with her on-and-off fiancé, Paul Michael.

The Easy A actress, 34, previously took to Instagram with a sonogram photo in March, which was deleted shortly after she shared the big news about her growing family. Her husband-to-be was the first to post on social media about their bundle of joy, following Bynes’ ultrasound appointment. “Baby in the making,” he captioned the post.

It’s been an eventful few months for Bynes and Michael. After getting engaged on Valentine’s Day, they parted ways less than a month later. Despite their decision to call it quits, he said they will always have a mutual respect for each other. “I love her,” Michael exclusively told In Touch, confirming their breakup on March 8. “She’s my best friend.”

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes

Just one day after the pair went public with their split, the Nickelodeon alum fueled reconciliation rumors by sharing a selfie of the two getting cozy with the caption “my love,” seemingly indicating they worked things out.

Around that time, the She’s the Man alum was ordered to seek treatment at a mental health facility by the judge overseeing her conservatorship case. As of now, “Amanda is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well,” her lawyer tells In Touch in a statement.

The TV personality is currently under a conservatorship ran by her mother, Lynn Bynes, which began in 2014 following the star’s public breakdown and substance abuse struggles.

Courtesy of Paul Michael/Instagram

Bynes and Michael reportedly met in Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] classes and the two ended up falling for each other. While introducing her man to the world, she had nothing but great things to say about her beau.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she wrote in her announcement. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

Bynes hasn’t personally spoken out about her pregnancy or relationship amid this new development, however she still has the photo with Michael from March 9 on her Instagram page.