What gives? Amanda Bynes shared a new “collection” of her “favorite photographs” including a shirtless picture of her fiancé, Paul Michael, but then reuploaded it moments later, nixing him from the series. In the portrait, her beau showed off all of the tattoos on his chest and arms.

Amanda also shared some other drawings in her Instagram post on Friday, June 5, as well as a selfie displaying her nose piercing and the heart on her left cheek.

Even though it seems like there may be some trouble in paradise, Paul told In Touch they are still together and he “liked” the post.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Last month, Paul confirmed he and the Easy A actress, 34, are “doing [well]” in an exclusive statement to In Touch. This development came one day after the Nickelodeon alum’s lawyer, David Esquibias, said the actress is not pregnant following the couple’s sonogram announcement.

“Baby in the making,” Paul previously captioned his now-deleted post. Amanda also shared her own message at the time. “Baby on board!” she wrote.

The duo seemingly made strides in their relationship after their brief split in March. Since then, the She’s the Man star shared an update about her life on May 23, dishing about her mental health journey and upcoming graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes Instagram

“Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals,” Amanda began. The star confirmed she spent the “last two months” in treatment and was proud to be “back on track” after focusing on her well-being. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago,” she shared.

Amanda revealed she’s been “in transitional living and doing therapy during the week” so she can feel her best. Further shutting down split rumors, the former TV personality concluded her message by confirming she is “still engaged to tha love of [her] life.”

The couple reportedly met in Alcoholics Anonymous class and he popped the question in February.

We’ll see what the future holds!