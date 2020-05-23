Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Back on track. Amanda Bynes shared an update on her life with fans, revealing where she stands in her engagement with Paul Michael, her mental health journey and her schooling at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA [smiley face emoticon] [graduation cap emoji]. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals,” the 34-year-old wrote in a caption of a new selfie on Saturday, May 23.

The former Nickelodeon star previously graduated from the institution in June 2019 after she completed an Associate of Arts degree in merchandise product development. Although she was seeking treatment from a rehab program, she was able to attend her graduation with a “day pass” from the facility, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Now, nearly a year later, the All That alum is still working on her mental health. “Spent the last [two] months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!” Amanda continued in her update. “I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

As for her love life, Amanda confirmed she’s still going strong with her fiancé. “Still engaged to tha [sic] love of my life Paul,” the former Amanda Show star added with a red rose emoji. Hours later, Paul shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Love my girl.”

On May 5, Paul confirmed in an exclusive statement to In Touch that the couple was “still together” and “doing good” just one day after her lawyer, David Esquibias, said she was not pregnant despite the couple’s joint announcement.

The She’s the Man star sent fans into a frenzy on March 17 when she revealed she was expecting with a “baby on board” caption. Paul also seemed to announce their pregnancy when he shared an ultrasound photo with the caption: “Baby in the making.” Their baby news followed a brief split on March 8.

Amanda and Paul started dating in November 2019 and they went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day, which is when she also announced the couple’s engagement. “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” she captioned a photo of her gorgeous ring with her man’s hand in the background of the shot.