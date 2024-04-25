Denise Richards faced controversy when she defended her daughter Sami Sheen on the adult platform OnlyFans, but now that she’s delved into creating the racy content herself, fans are curious about who makes more money.

Does Denise Richards Make More Money Than Sami on OnlyFans?

Denise reportedly makes more money than her daughter when it comes to OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform that allows creators to share risqué content, which includes nude or partially nude content.

An insider exclusively told In Touch that Denise earns $2 million a month on the platform as of March 2024. Meanwhile, Sami is estimated to rake in an average of $80,000 per month for her steamy posts.

When Did Sami Sheen Join OnlyFans?

Sami revealed she joined OnlyFans in June 2022. The California native made the bombshell when she took to TikTok to clarify what she meant by “sex worker” after referring to herself as one in a previous video.

“I am not a [porn] star and I don’t meet up with people,” she explained in the video, which was uploaded on June 10, 2023. “I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that.”

Sami explained that she has “no judgment” toward those who have sex for money but wasn’t “comfortable” with that line of work.

“The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans],” she continued. “And if people did their f–king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

At the time, she had been doing it for year and said she “loved her job.” “There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment,” she concluded.

When Did Denise Richards Join OnlyFans?

Denise signed up for her own account in June 2022, a few days after Sami faced controversy online for calling herself a “sex worker.” In October 2022, Denise explained her reasoning behind joining also had to do with taking control of her reputation in Hollywood as being a “sex symbol.”

“When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I’m sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too,” Denise told Bustle. “Then after that, you’re perceived as a sex symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that’s why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, ‘Who cares?'”

What Does Charlie Sheen Think of Sami Joining OnlyFans?

The Two and a Half Men actor initially was against his daughter joining the platform but admitted his opinion had changed.

“I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it,” Charlie told E! News in June 2022. “I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’ She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others. I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible.”