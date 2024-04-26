Tony Raines Shows Off Weight Loss Amid ‘Challenge’ Franchise Return: Before and After Photos
Tony Raines showed off how he transformed his body and lost weight through fasting prior to the premiere of season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars on April 10, 2024.
The six-time vet of the MTV series posted before and after Instagram photos wearing only gym shorts, noting he dropped six pounds in three days in a March 9 post.
Deal of the DayOnly $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal
“I only consumed black coffee in the morning, water (sometimes with lemon) during the day, and decaffeinated green tea at night. I was able to exercise 2 of the 3 days with fairly the same intensity as I usually do,” Tony explained, saying he broke the fast with a smoothie followed by a salad.
“My thoughts after completing the fast … it sucked! I was struggling throughout although I did have moments of clarity and sustained energy. The fact I love food and couldn’t have it was the worst part,” he added.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5