Tony Raines Shows Off Weight Loss Amid ‘Challenge’ Franchise Return: Before and After Photos

Tony Raines showed off how he transformed his body and lost weight through fasting prior to the premiere of season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars on April 10, 2024.

The six-time vet of the MTV series posted before and after Instagram photos wearing only gym shorts, noting he dropped six pounds in three days in a March 9 post.

“I only consumed black coffee in the morning, water (sometimes with lemon) during the day, and decaffeinated green tea at night. I was able to exercise 2 of the 3 days with fairly the same intensity as I usually do,” Tony explained, saying he broke the fast with a smoothie followed by a salad.

“My thoughts after completing the fast … it sucked! I was struggling throughout although I did have moments of clarity and sustained energy. The fact I love food and couldn’t have it was the worst part,” he added.