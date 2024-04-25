In March 2024, Elton John celebrated his 77th birthday, but now that the music icon is approaching his 80s, he has been in and out of the hospital for various surgeries regarding his health.

Despite the procedures, the “Rocket Man” singer has said that he began to prioritize his health and wellness during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, admitting that he’s always struggled with extra weight.

“A lot of my shame comes from the way I’ve put on weight. It’s been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!” the singer-songwriter said on a 2021 episode of the “Deeney Talks” podcast. “But I’ve really concentrated on that during lockdown and I’ve had a lot of help from people in the house.”

It appears that the singer is down an impressive 40 lbs in recent months, and he’s keeping busy with various musical projects. In Touch takes a look at Elton’s health.

September 2021: Elton John Announces a Fall and Plans for Hip Surgery

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) on September 16, 2021, Elton announced that he would need to undergo hip surgery after he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface,” leaving him with “considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.” The Grammy Award winner postponed some dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and explained, “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and turn to full mobility without pain.”

January 2022: COVID Scare

After Elton finally got back on stage for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, he was forced to again postpone two shows in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms…Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly,” a statement from the singer said at the time, per ABC News. On his Instagram Story, he added, “It’s always a massive disappointment to have to move shows and I’m sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage

June 2022: Elton John Addresses Being Spotted Out in a Wheelchair

After reports circulated that Elton was using a wheelchair in 2022, the singer gave fans on Instagram an update on his health. “I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair,” he wrote at the time. “The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it. After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.”

August 2023: Another Fall

In August 2023, Elton was released from the hospital after being treated for a fall at his villa in Nice, France. “Following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a statement from his representative said, according to Today. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and (he is) now back at home and in good health.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images

January 2024: Knee Surgery

The singer underwent knee replacement surgery in January. At the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, his husband David Furnish gave an update on Elton’s health. “He’s doing amazing,” he told The Sun. “He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees. I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year.”

David also said that his husband was very busy these days, despite retiring from touring. “He’s not going to tour anymore. He’s done that for 50 years and he’s enjoying being at home with his family,” he said. “We are launching two stage musicals this year, a documentary on Disney+, opening a photo exhibition at the V&A in May, so it’s still very busy. It hasn’t exactly slowed down in the Furnish-John household.”

March 2024: Health Update

Last month, David also gave an update on Elton’s health when speaking with Variety. “He’s walking brilliantly,” he said of his husband. “Both his knees were bent so badly, but his left knee is now perfectly straight. His right knee is still bent so he’s going to have another surgery in April.”

As for his career, “He’s been working away,” said David, who is also his manager. “I don’t think you’re going to have to wait too long [for new music]. I can’t say when but he’s making real progress. It was important for him when he came off the road to have a little bit of a breather and a break. But he’s always said he’s retiring from touring, but he’s not retiring from working.”