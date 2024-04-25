Brad Pitt

Brad and Jennifer’s relationship was extremely publicized from right when they met in 1998. After two years of dating, they tied the knot in 2000. However, they announced their separation in January 2005 and finalized the divorce later that year.

The split was the subject of a media frenzy, as Brad was accused of cheating on Jen with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie. In a 2015 interview, Jennifer insisted, “Nobody did anything wrong. It was just like, sometimes things [happen].” She has also shut down reports that the pair split because she didn’t want to have kids.

In 2020, the exes proved they were on friendly terms when they had an amicable reunion at the SAG Awards.