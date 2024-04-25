Warren Beatty, Annette Bening’s 4 Children: Their ​Sons, Daughters

Warren Beatty and wife Annette Bening created a close-knit family in the midst of preparing to walk down the aisle in March 1992. The Hollywood stars welcomed four children over the years and were just as committed to being phenomenal parents as they were to their acting careers.

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s Son Stephen Beatty

Stephen was born in January ​1992, two months before his famous parents got married.

In 2012, Stephen announced that he was transitioning from female to male. “My name is Stephen,” he told ABC News in a video. “I identify as a trans man.”

Stephen appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2018 for season 26.

“He’s a revolutionary, a genius and my hero, as are all my children,” Warren gushed over Stephen in 2016 with Vanity Fair.

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s Son Benjamin Beatty

Benjamin joined the family on August 23, 1994.

Benjamin was the first to follow in Warren and Annette’s acting footsteps and has starred in films of his own. Over the years, Benjamin was featured in Hail, Caesar! and UFO.

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s Daughter Isabel Beatty

The Bugsy costars welcomed Isabel on January 11, 1997.

Isabel has quite a sense of humor and posts witty statements on X. In March 2024, the adult celebrity kid reacted to Leah McSweeey’s lawsuit against Andy Cohen. In the filing, the Real Housewives of New York City alum claimed that the Bravo patriarch did cocaine with a few Housewives.

“i would feel very disturbed if it came out that he was not doing cocaine with the housewives,” she wrote via X in March 2024.

According to her X bio, Isabel lives in Los Angeles.

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s Daughter Ella Beatty

Ella completed the family when she was born on April 8, 2000.

Ella is a rising star and has already starred in major shows and plays after growing up with iconic mentors she gets to call her parents.

After graduating from Julliard in 2022, Ella announced she was going to star in the Hulu series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Two years later, she made her Broadway debut alongside actress Sarah Paulson in the play Appropriate.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Warren didn’t attend Ella’s March 2024 debut, although Annette was in attendance.

“Everyone is starting to notice that he’s not around,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April 2024. “Not being pictured in two years is a really big deal.”